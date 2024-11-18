Fat tissue discovery may explain why some people easily regain lost weight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A kind of memory of obesity may be retained by fat tissues even after weight loss, increasing the chance of some people regaining it, a new study suggests.

The research, published in the journal Nature, sheds more light on the “yo-yo effect” seen with weight loss strategies in which individuals regain lost weight.

The findings, according to researchers from ETH Zurich in Switzerland, can help inform future weight management strategies.

One key goal in treating obesity is to undergo lifestyle changes to reduce body weight to prevent secondary complications like diabetes or fatty liver disease.

People often change their diets and make exercising part of their daily routine to treat obesity. While many of them tend to lose weight in the short term, some regain it over time.

Doctors carry out a bariatric surgery at Hospital Oasis of Hope in Tijuana ( AFP via Getty )

Researchers have suspected this could be driven by a memory of obesity in the body’s tissues, but the exact mechanisms behind this effect was unclear.

In the new study, scientists found that cells from human and mouse fat tissue show gene activity changes that are retained even after significant weight loss.

They found these changes by assessing the RNA base sequences of cells making up fat tissue from 18 individuals without obesity.

They compared these RNA sequences with those from 20 individuals living with obesity before and after weight loss following bariatric surgery, which effectively reduces a person’s stomach volume and food intake.

Researchers also conducted similar analyses and comparisons between fat tissue in lean, obese and formerly obese mice.

Obesity Becomes A Health Crisis In The US

In these cases, scientists found differences between the mice fat tissue in the way their DNA is copied into RNA, a process that affects cell activity.

There were also impairments to some metabolic processes such as those involved in the formation of fat cells, which persisted even after weight loss in the mice.

Researchers suspect all these changes may be contributing to weight regain after dieting.

“In summary, our findings indicate the existence of an obesogenic memory in mouse adipocytes and probably other cell types,” they write in the study.

“These changes seem to prime cells for pathological responses in an obesogenic environment, contributing to the problematic ‘yo-yo’ effect often seen with dieting.”

They hope future weight-loss methods targeting these changes in fat and potentially other cells can serve as a long-term weight management strategy.