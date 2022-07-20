Feeding dogs raw meat could be fuelling spread of antibiotic-resistant superbugs, scientists warn
Trendy diet may transmit killer bacteria from pet to owner
Feeding dogs raw meat could be fuelling the spread of superbugs, according to new research.
Raw meat meals for dogs are often advertised as the healthiest option, with some companies saying the food gives pets shinier coats, improves their skin and strengthens their teeth.
But Bristol University scientists have found that dogs who are given raw meat are more likely to pass on antibiotic-resistant forms of E. coli in their faeces.
