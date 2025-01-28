‘Truly unusual’ fossil discovery shows us what fish ate 66 million years ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An extremely rare dinosaur-era animal vomit fossil has been discovered in Denmark, the Museum of East Zealand announced on Monday.

The find was made by an amateur fossil hunter on the Cliffs of Stevns, which offers “exceptional evidence” of the meteorite impact on Earth about 65 million years ago that brought an end to the era of dinosaurs, according to Unesco.

The fossil hunter, Peter Bennicke, stumbled upon an unusually hardened blob containing pieces of sea lily in a piece of chalk.

He then brought his find to a museum where it was cleaned and examined by Dutch sea lily expert John Jagt.

Researchers dated the fossil animal regurgitate to the end of the Cretaceous era nearly 66 million years ago.

Fossilised lump of 66 million-year-old animal vomit ( Museum of East Zealand )

They concluded the fossil vomit contained two species of sea lilies that were likely eaten by a fish. “The collection consisted of at least two different species of sea lilies mixed in a round clump and must be the remains of sea lilies eaten by an animal which had subsequently regurgitated the indigestible parts,” the Museum of East Zealand said in a statement.

Museum curator Jesper Milàn called the fossil a “truly unusual find”.

“Sea lilies aren’t a particularly nutritious diet as they mainly consist of calcareous plates held together by very few soft parts,” Mr Milàn explained.

“But here’s an animal, probably a type of fish, that 66 million years ago ate sea lilies that lived on the bottom of the Cretaceous sea and regurgitated the skeletal parts back up.”

Scientists have discovered the UK's biggest dinosaur footprint site

Researchers said further examination of the fossil could provide insights into the relationship between predators and prey in the Cretaceous-era sea as well as the food chains of the time.

The fossil was expected to go on display in a small exhibit at Denmark’s Geomuseum Faxe in February.

Such fossils were key to reconstructing ancient ecosystems and could provide important knowledge about which animals ate which animals, scientists said.

A study of fossilised faeces and vomit found in Poland last year revealed how early dinosaurs in the Triassic era, 252 to 201 million years ago, competed for food.

By examining the fossils for undigested plants and prey matter, scientists could reconstruct the feeding patterns of several species and the ecology of the time.

They were surprised to find burnt plant remains in some of the fossil faeces of giant herbivorous dinosaurs, raising questions about whether these animals deliberately ate charcoal to neutralise toxins in their food.