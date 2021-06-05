Fruit flies show ‘hangry’ behaviour when deprived of food, study shows
Just like humans, the tiny species becomes aggressive on an empty stomach
Jane Dalton@JournoJane
Saturday 05 June 2021 08:56 comments
If you’ve ever noticed your partner becoming irritable and aggressive when their stomach is empty, take comfort from knowing they are not alone – fruit flies also become “hangry”.
Scientists at the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Oxford University discovered that male fruit flies, which feed on decaying fruit, grew ever more combative the longer they went without food, for up to 24 hours.
After a day, their aggression reached a plateau.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies