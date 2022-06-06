‘Hidden world’ of marine life discovered under Antarctic ice
Under the ice scientists found amphipods - a type of animal from the same family that includes lobsters, crabs, and mites
Scientists have discovered a “hidden world” that is “teeming” with marine life 500 metres under the Antarctic ice.
The fascinating discovery was made by researchers from New Zealand in a suspected estuary under the ice hundreds of kilometres from the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf.
When the scientists drilled down into the ice the camera was suddenly swarmed by amphipods - a type of animal from the same family that includes lobsters, crabs, and mites.
