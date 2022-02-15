Woman is cured of HIV in huge breakthrough for virus treatment

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 15 February 2022 18:01
Comments

Related video: Debunked: COVID-19 vaccines do not create variants of HIV/AIDS

Scientists may have cured HIV in a woman for the first time.

A group of American researchers used a new method of transplanting stem cells that they hope could be administered to dozens of people every year.

The woman, who is of mixed race, is the third person ever to be cured of HIV. Scientists announced on Tuesday that the method, which involves the use of umbilical cord blood, could lead to more racially diverse people being cured than was previously believed to be possible.

More follows...

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in