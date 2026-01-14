Scientists confirm 2025 was the third hottest year on record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The planet experienced its third warmest year on record in 2025, scientists have confirmed, underscoring an "unmistakable trend" towards a hotter climate driven by human activity.

Data released by global researchers, including the UK’s Met Office, the University of East Anglia, and the National Centre for Atmospheric Science, revealed that 2025 marked the third consecutive year where temperatures exceeded 1.4C above pre-industrial levels.

Specifically, the Hadcrut5 dataset, compiled by the Met Office, UEA, and Ncas, showed last year was 1.41C above 19th-century temperatures, placing it behind the record heat of 2024 and 2023.

Europe’s Copernicus Era5 analysis presented an even higher figure, with temperatures reaching 1.47C above pre-industrial benchmarks.

The Hadcrut5 dataset puts the average temperature over the past three years at 1.47C above 1850 to 1900, while the Copernicus monitoring found they averaged more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Professor Tim Osborn, director of UEA’s Climate Research Unit, said the previous two years had been made even hotter by a natural climate variation in the Pacific Ocean, the El Nino pattern, which added around 0.1C to global temperatures.

open image in gallery The Los Angeles wildfires, which began in January 2025, devastated the Palisades area ( AP )

That weakened in 2025 – revealing a clearer picture of underlying, human-driven warming, he said.

“Sharp and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions would slow, and eventually stop, further human-caused changes in the world’s climate,” he said.

Climate scientist Colin Morice, of the Met Office, said: “The long-term increase in global annual average temperature is driven by the human-induced rise in the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

“Fluctuations in the year-to-year temperature largely result from natural variation in the climate system.”

Scientists confirmed the primary driver of global warming is human activity, mostly burning fossil fuels.

open image in gallery Fossil fuels and human activity are the primary reason behind the increase in global temperatures ( AFP via Getty Images )

With analyses putting long-term temperatures 1.37C and 1.4C above pre-industrial levels, experts warned the world was approaching the 1.5C limit agreed by countries in the Paris climate agreement, to avoid the worst impacts of droughts, floods, extreme heat, wildfires and nature collapse.

The scientists from Copernicus also said the past 11 years were the warmest on record.

Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said: “The fact that the last 11 years were the warmest on record provides further evidence of the unmistakable trend towards a hotter climate.

“The world is rapidly approaching the long-term temperature limit set by the Paris agreement.

“We are bound to pass it; the choice we now have is how to best manage the inevitable overshoot and its consequences on societies and natural systems.”

Commenting on the findings, Prof Richard Allan, climate scientist at the University of Reading, said: “The sustained warmth into 2025, without the natural warming influence of El Nino, underscores the urgency of halting the heating of planet Earth and growing climate impacts by rapidly cutting greenhouse gases across all sectors of society.”

John Marsham, Professor of Atmospheric Science at the University of Leeds, said: “Impacts on ecosystems, and human food and water systems are rapidly escalating and we are risking a climate that, in my kids’ lifetimes, is almost as different from our natural climate as the last ice-age was, only hotter instead of colder.

“This will be catastrophic for ecosystems, human health, and our food and water systems.”

He said: “At the recent National Emergency Briefing on Climate and Nature, MPs heard that the UK taking action can be profit making, even if other countries don’t act – with renewables lowering costs, creating jobs and providing energy security,” adding people needed to call for urgent action.