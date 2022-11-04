Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Humans in year 3000 ‘will have text claw thumb, hunchback and second eyelids’

Research suggests years of smartphone and computer use will bring posture change, Mustafa Qadri reports

Friday 04 November 2022 19:56
Comments
<p>A tech company has highlighted how phone and computer use could impact the human body in 1,000 years</p>

A tech company has highlighted how phone and computer use could impact the human body in 1,000 years

(Toll Free Forwarding)

Future humans will have a “text claw thumb, hunchback and second eyelids” by the year 3000, a new study claims.

Researchers suggest looking down at mobile phones and spending hours sat at a computer screen could impact on how we develop over time.

American tech company Toll Free Forwarding designed a 3D model named Mindy to bring the impacts to life.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in