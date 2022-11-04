Humans in year 3000 ‘will have text claw thumb, hunchback and second eyelids’
Research suggests years of smartphone and computer use will bring posture change, Mustafa Qadri reports
Future humans will have a “text claw thumb, hunchback and second eyelids” by the year 3000, a new study claims.
Researchers suggest looking down at mobile phones and spending hours sat at a computer screen could impact on how we develop over time.
American tech company Toll Free Forwarding designed a 3D model named Mindy to bring the impacts to life.
