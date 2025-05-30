Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Remains found washed up on Jersey shore identified as missing 19th-century boat captain

Student researchers at Ramapo College of New Jersey identified human remains as those of 19th-century ship Captain Henry Goodsell.

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Friday 30 May 2025 18:15 BST
Comments
Undergraduate students at the Ramapo College of New Jersey were able to link the three bones to the same person - Captain Henry Goodsell.
Undergraduate students at the Ramapo College of New Jersey were able to link the three bones to the same person - Captain Henry Goodsell. (Ramapo College of New Jersey)

A decades-old cold case at the Jersey Shore has been cracked after experts confirmed that skeletal remains found on three beaches belong to a 19th-century ship captain.

Undergraduate student researchers at Ramapo College of New Jersey used advanced DNA technology to determine that bones from a leg, arm and fragments of a cranium all belonged to Captain Henry Goodsell - who died at sea 181 years ago at age 29.

The bones were found separately on Ocean City, Margate and Longport beaches between 1995 and 2013.

New Jersey State Police turned them over to researchers at the college’s Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center last year.

"We kind of kept going back and forth between, are they historic? Are they not historic?” NJSP Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Anna Delaney told NBC New York. "This is absolutely amazing because after all of this time, Henry has his name."

Undergraduate students at the Ramapo College of New Jersey were able to link the three bones to the same person - Captain Henry Goodsell.
Undergraduate students at the Ramapo College of New Jersey were able to link the three bones to the same person - Captain Henry Goodsell. (Ramapo College of New Jersey)
Researchers found the captain’s great-great-granddaughter, whose DNA sample confirmed the identity of the remains.
Researchers found the captain's great-great-granddaughter, whose DNA sample confirmed the identity of the remains. (New Jersey State Police)
Researchers found a 1844 newspaper clipping from the York Democratic Press detailing the captain.
Researchers found a 1844 newspaper clipping from the York Democratic Press detailing the captain. (Ramapo College of New Jersey)

While examining New Jersey shipwreck records, students uncovered newspaper articles from December 20 and 24, 1844.

They learned that the Oriental, captained Goodsell, was carrying five crew members and 60 tons of marble to Philadelphia for Girard College when it sank near Brigantine Shoal in 1844, killing everyone on board.

Researchers traced Goodsell’s genetic relatives back to the 1600s and built family trees, revealing ancestral ties to Connecticut. They eventually located Goodsell’s great-great-granddaughter in Maryland, whose DNA sample confirmed the captain's identity.

Goodsell's family said they do not want his remains, so they will stay at a state repository indefinitely.

“Identifying human remains is one of the most solemn and challenging responsibilities law enforcement is charged with,” said Chief of County Detectives Patrick Snyder at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office in a news release.

“Law enforcement works hard knowing that behind every case is a promise: that no one will be forgotten, and that we will pursue the truth until families have the answers they deserve,” he added.

