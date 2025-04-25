Intel staff and families ‘extremely concerned’ at possible job losses – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Intel’s staff and their families are “extremely concerned” at the possible job losses as the company seek to cut its global workforce, the employment minister has said.

Peter Burke said it is likely to be “several weeks” before detail is available on how the Co Kildare-based campus will be affected.

Intel said it is cutting its workforce to bring costs in line with the business’s smaller size, but did not announce a number of lay-offs.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg News reported that more than 20% of staff globally are to be laid off.

The US tech firm’s European manufacturing base has been in Leixlip since 1989.

Intel said it has invested 30 billion euro into the campus and has 4,900 employees in Ireland.

Intel said it could be July before it has finalised the number of lay-offs.

Mr Burke, the Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, said he will continue to engage with Intel, supported by colleagues in IDA Ireland, in what is a “difficult time for staff in the midst of continued uncertainty”.

“I note the publication of Intel’s Q1 financial results last night and comments from CEO Lip Bu Tan that they were ‘a step in the right direction’, while also confirming there will be a reduction in Intel’s workforce globally,” Mr Burke said in a statement.

“While no specifics around the number or location of job cuts were flagged, the company have said they plan to reduce operating costs by 500 million dollars (440m euro) this year and one billion dollars (880m euro) next year, and stated this will include a reduction in the workforce, particularly in management and non-core engineering roles.

“It is likely to be several weeks before detail is available on the impact of these cost reduction measures.

“While we await further specifics on potential downsizing, which is an incredibly anxious time for Intel’s staff, it is positive that the company have stated that they will continue to focus investment on their core business, the manufacturing of semiconductor products.

“This is the primary activity in Ireland.

“It is also worth noting that Intel has completed the construction of the most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility in Europe in Fab 34, which is now in production in Leixlip and can be central to Intel’s growth recovery strategy.

“This 17 billion euro investment is just the latest in Intel’s 35-year history operating here, with the Irish government, through IDA Ireland, partnering with Intel on this journey.

“My thoughts remain with staff and their families, many of whom are extremely concerned.

“I continue to keep in touch with local management and I am meeting them again next week.

“Government continues to value our long-term partnership with Intel and will continue to work with the company as it works through its plans over the coming weeks and months, as demand for semiconductors remains strong.”