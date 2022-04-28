How long is your pet dog expected to live?

New research has estimated the lifespans of dogs in the UK.

Nina Massey
Thursday 28 April 2022 16:00
Labrador puppies (David Jones/PA)
Labrador puppies (David Jones/PA)
(PA Archive)

New research from the Royal Veterinary College estimates the lifespans of pet dogs in the UK.

Here is a full list of the dog breeds included in the study, and their estimated life expectancy:

  • Jack Russell terrier – 12.72 years
  • Yorkshire terrier – 12.54 years
  • Border collie – 12.10 years
  • Springer spaniel – 11.92 years
  • Crossbred – 11.82 years
  • Labrador retriever – 11.77 years
  • Staffordshire bull terrier – 11.33 years
  • Cocker spaniel – 11.31 years
  • Shih-tzu – 11.05 years
  • Cavalier King Charles spaniel – 10.45 years
  • German shepherd dog – 10.16 years
  • Boxer – 10.04 years
  • Beagle – 9.85 years
  • Husky – 9.53 years
  • Chihuahua – 7.91 years
  • American bulldog – 7.79 years
  • Pug – 7.65 years
  • English bulldog – 7.39 years
  • French bulldog  – 4.53 years

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in