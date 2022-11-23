British paralympian on course to be first disabled person in space
John McFall has been picked to join the European Space Agency’s training corps
A British paralympian could soon be the first disabled person in outer space.
John McFall, who took the Bronze medal in the 100m sprint at the 2008 Beijing games, has been selected to take part in the astronaut training programme by the European Space Agency (ESA).
He was picked for the ESA’s Class of 2022 out of a field of more than 22,500 applicants and will be joined by British astronomer Rosemary Coogan, a career astronaut.
She is among the six career astronauts to join the ESA workforce as permanent staff members.
Asked why he apllied to the programmes
The largest number of applicants came from France (7,087), followed by Germany (3,695), and the UK (2,000).
Following a comprehensive screening phase, 1,361 people were invited to phase two of ESA’s astronaut selection, which was narrowed down to just over 400 applicants during phase three.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.