British paralympian on course to be first disabled person in space

A British paralympian could soon be the first disabled person in outer space.

John McFall, who took the Bronze medal in the 100m sprint at the 2008 Beijing games, has been selected to take part in the astronaut training programme by the European Space Agency (ESA).

He was picked for the ESA’s Class of 2022 out of a field of more than 22,500 applicants and will be joined by British astronomer Rosemary Coogan, a career astronaut.

She is among the six career astronauts to join the ESA workforce as permanent staff members.

The largest number of applicants came from France (7,087), followed by Germany (3,695), and the UK (2,000).

Following a comprehensive screening phase, 1,361 people were invited to phase two of ESA’s astronaut selection, which was narrowed down to just over 400 applicants during phase three.

