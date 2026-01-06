Scientists find remarkable link between healthy teeth and longer life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Poor oral health may significantly reduce life expectancy, according to a new Japanese study that calls for better dental maintenance among older adults.

Frail oral health, defined as having fewer remaining teeth, dry mouth, trouble speaking, and difficulty chewing and swallowing, can reflect poor general health in ageing people.

Someone may have most of their natural teeth but still be considered “orally frail” if they suffer chewing problems as mouth health also involves muscle strength, saliva, and swallowing ability.

Such oral frailty, Japanese researchers found, was strongly tied to lower chances of healthy ageing.

“Dental visits may mitigate this outcome in older adults,” they noted in the latest study, published in the journal Geriatrics & Gerontology International.

The researchers assessed the oral health of 11,080 adults in Japan aged 65 or above.

The study participants were asked whether they had visited a dentist in the previous six months and were followed for an average of six years, using the national disability and mortality records, to see if they stayed healthy, developed disabilities, or passed away.

Having had a recent dental visit was treated as a sign that the participant maintained their oral health.

The researchers also estimated each participant’s healthy life expectancy, a measure of how many years one could live without disability or serious health decline.

A dentist performs dental work for an American patient at the Rubio Dental Group offices in Los Algodones, Mexico ( AFP via Getty )

Of the 11,080 adults assessed, 12 per cent had oral frailty at the start of the study and about 50 per cent had visited a dentist in the past six months. Those with oral frailty were 23 per cent more likely to move from healthy to disability during the follow-up period compared to those without. And the orally frail participants were 34 per cent more likely to die during follow-up.

The researchers recommend that older adults see a dentist regularly to avoid or delay decline in oral function and help them stay healthier and more independent for longer.

Although the findings do not prove that dental visits directly lead to better health outcomes, the study says the association is strong and consistent across different groups.

“These findings suggest the need for public health policies promoting oral health, which could significantly improve the quality of life and reduce disability burden among older adults,” it notes.