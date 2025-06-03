Diet containing foods with this key component can lead to longer life, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A diet containing daily servings of tea, berries, apples, oranges or grapes may lower the risk of early death and promote longevity.

A new study published in the journal Nature Food concludes that people who consume a diverse range of foods rich in flavonoid molecules may have a lower risk of developing chronic health conditions and a higher potential to live longer.

Consuming flavonoid food sources in the form of tea, berries, dark chocolate, and apples can prevent the development of conditions like type 2 diabetes, cancer and heart and neurological diseases, scientists, including from Queen’s University Belfast, say.

“We have known for some time that higher intakes of dietary flavonoids, powerful bioactives naturally present in many foods and drinks, can reduce the risk of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes as well as neurological conditions like Parkinson’s,” study co-author Aedín Cassidy explains.

“We also know from lab data and clinical studies that different flavonoids work in different ways, some improve blood pressure, others help with cholesterol levels and decrease inflammation.”

Flavonoid molecules are found abundantly in blueberries, strawberries, oranges, apples, grapes, and even tea, red wine and dark chocolate.

Diet containing cocoa, coffee, mushrooms and red wine may provide protection against cognitive impairment ( University of Barcelona )

“Flavonoid intakes of around 500mg a day were associated with a 16 per cent lower risk of all-cause mortality as well as a 10 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and respiratory disease,” Benjamin Parmenter, another author of the study, says. “That's roughly the amount of flavonoids that you would consume in two cups of tea.”

The study, which involved tracking over 120,000 people aged 40 to 70 for over a decade, is the first of its kind to highlight a benefit to consuming a diverse range of flavonoids beyond simply consuming a high quantity.

The findings indicate consuming a higher quantity and a wider diversity of flavonoid foods can lead to a greater reduction in ill health than just a single source.

The research is in line with the popular belief that eating colourful foods is invaluable to maintaining good health.

“Eating fruits and vegetables in a variety of colours, including those rich in flavonoids, means that you are more likely to get the vitamins and nutrients you need to sustain a healthier lifestyle,” study author Tilman Kuhn says.

“The results provide a clear public health message,” says Dr Cassidy, “suggesting that simple and achievable dietary swaps, like drinking more tea and eating more berries and apples, can help increase the variety and intake of flavonoid-rich foods, and potentially improve health in the long term.”