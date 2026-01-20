A variety of exercises could be the key to a longer life, study suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Regularly engaging in a diverse mix of physical activities, including walking, running, and cycling, could significantly prolong one's life, new research indicates. Crucially, this link to a lower risk of premature death was found to be independent of an individual's total physical activity levels.

Published in BMJ Medicine, the study revealed that those who habitually took part in the broadest range of exercises experienced a 19 per cent lower risk of death from all causes. The risk of mortality from heart disease, cancer, respiratory disease, and other causes was also reduced by between 13 and 41 per cent.

The comprehensive analysis drew on data from two extensive studies, tracking over 111,000 people for more than three decades. Participants regularly reported their lifestyle and engagement in various exercises, including walking, cycling, swimming, and tennis, alongside daily stair climbing, from 1986. Lower intensity activities like yoga were also tracked.

The findings underscore that while any physical activity contributes to lower death rates, diversifying one's exercise routine offers distinct advantages for longevity, irrespective of overall activity levels.

Researchers said the finding supports the idea that “promoting engagement in a diverse range of physical activity types, alongside increasing total physical activity levels, may help reduce the risk of premature death”.

Elsewhere, the study found that walking was associated with a 17% lower risk of death when comparing people who did the most walking with those who did the least. Climbing the stairs was linked to a 10% lower risk.

open image in gallery Don’t always choose the easy option (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

Researchers gave each person a score for each physical activity which measured how much energy was burned during exercise rather than at rest.

However, the lowered death risk levelled off after these scores reached a certain point.

“Beyond these thresholds, the associations were no longer significant,” researchers said.

This suggests the presence of a “potential threshold for the beneficial effects of physical activity”, they added.

The analysis also found that people who did more exercise were less likely to take health risks such as smoking.

They were also more likely to weigh less, eat more healthily, and be more social.