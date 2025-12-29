Scientists say this silent bone change could be early sign of leukaemia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists say special immune cells in the body can damage bone marrow over the years and contribute to leukaemia, a discovery that may lead to early detection of blood cancer.

Inflammatory support cells of the immune system, which rush to take out pathogens, can play a key role in damaging bone marrow early in cancer development. Normally, the bone marrow makes millions of new blood and immune cells, with a delicate balance maintained between them, along with unspecialised cells like stem cells.

But ageing, persistent inflammation, and mutations can distort this balance, increasing the risk of blood cancers, heart disease and premature death. But exactly how the bone marrow environment contributes to the blood disorders remains unclear, researchers say.

Illustration shows cancer cells against heatmaps representing gene regulation ( EMBL Creative Team )

In a new study, researchers conducted an analysis of bone marrow collected at the National Centre for Tumour Diseases in Dresden.

They assessed samples taken from healthy donors and people with Myelodysplastic syndrome, a marrow disorder that develops into an aggressive and often fatal blood cancer in as many as a third of the cases.

They found that inflammation in the marrow environment caused by special cells, called the inflammatory mesenchymal stromal cells, was a key force in the earliest stages of blood disease.

“Our findings reveal that the bone marrow microenvironment actively shapes the earliest stages of malignant evolution,” Borhane Guezguez, an author of the study published in the journal Nature Communications, said.

The bone marrow appears to be both a target and a driver of systemic inflammatory ageing, researchers say.

They hope these findings can lead to a better understanding of “inflammaging”, the chronic, low-grade inflammation behind many age-related disorders such as cancer and heart disease.

“This has important implications for therapies that replace malignant cells but leave the bone marrow niche intact such as blood stem cell transplantation,” Judith Zaugg, another author of the study, said.

“We’re now investigating to what extent the niche retains a ‘memory’ of disease, which could shape how it responds to new, healthy stem cells.”