Edinburgh University scientists awarded £46.3m for research into ‘dark genome’

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voices Dispatches email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scientists at a Scottish university have been awarded more than £40 million for work which will include research into the so-called dark genome.

A total of £46.3 million has been awarded by the Medical Research Council (MRC) to the MRC Human Genetics Unit at Edinburgh University.

With the work to include research into the 98% of DNA which is underexplored, scientists said their work could ultimately help people living with genetic conditions and cancer.

The five-year funding will support research into this dark genome – which was previously referred to as “junk” DNA.

But its is hoped this work could help provide new insights into complex genetic diseases.

Scientists will use collaborative research and new techniques to explore these understudied areas of DNA in a bid to develop further the understanding of human genetic disease.

Since the human genome was first sequenced in 2003, research has mainly focused on parts of DNA that contain instructions for making proteins – the fundamental building blocks of all organisms.

However, these account for only 2% of the three billion letters that make up the human genome.

The MRC funding, which represents a significant investment in UK genomics research, will enable scientists to focus on the remaining parts of DNA.

Professor Wendy Bickmore, director of the MRC Human Genetics Unit at the University of Edinburgh, said: “It’s exciting that we now have so much human genome sequence data, but we need to turn that data into knowledge about how our genome works in health and disease.

“This new funding will enable us to tackle that challenge together, harnessing experimental and computational expertise to better understand, manage and treat disease and, ultimately, improve the lives of people living with genetic conditions and cancers.”