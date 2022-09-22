Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Astronomers detect hot gas bubble around the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole

The finding helps to us to better understand the mysterious environment of the black hole called Sagittarius A*.

Nina Massey
Thursday 22 September 2022 13:00
This shows a still image of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, as seen by the Event Horizon Collaboration (EHT Collaboration/ESO/M Kornmesse)
This shows a still image of the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, as seen by the Event Horizon Collaboration (EHT Collaboration/ESO/M Kornmesse)

Astronomers have detected a hot gas bubble swirling around the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole.

They say the finding helps to us to better understand the mysterious environment of the black hole called Sagittarius A*.

The observations suggest the gas bubble is on an orbit similar in size to that of Mercury, but making the loop in little over an hour.

We think we're looking at a hot bubble of gas zipping around Sagittarius A* on an orbit similar in size to that of the planet Mercury, but making a full loop in just around 70 minutes

Dr Maciek Wielgus, Max Planck Institute

Maciek Wielgus of the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn, Germany, said: “We think we’re looking at a hot bubble of gas zipping around Sagittarius A* on an orbit similar in size to that of the planet Mercury, but making a full loop in just around 70 minutes.

Recommended

“This requires a mind-blowing velocity of about 30% of the speed of light.”

The observations were made using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA), a radio telescope co-owned by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) – during a campaign by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration to image black holes.

Some of the observations were done shortly after a burst or flare of X-ray energy was emitted from the centre of our galaxy.

These kinds of flares, previously observed with X-ray and infrared telescopes, are thought to be associated with so-called hot spots, hot gas bubbles that orbit very fast and close to the black hole.

Dr Wielgus said: “What is really new and interesting is that such flares were so far only clearly present in X-ray and infrared observations of Sagittarius A*.

“Here we see for the first time a very strong indication that orbiting hot spots are also present in radio observations.”

Researchers say the findings seem to support the long-standing idea that the flares originate from magnetic interactions in the very hot gas orbiting very close to Sagittarius A*.

Team used the new observations together with theoretical models to learn more about the formation of the hot spot and the environment it is embedded in, including the magnetic field around the black hole.

Recommended

They suggest their research provides stronger constraints on the shape of this magnetic field than previous observations, helping astronomers uncover the nature of our black hole and its surroundings.

The findings are published in the Astronomy & Astrophysics journal.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in