The recent social media-driven fad of taping one’s mouth shut while sleeping to prevent mouth breathing could pose a serious risk of asphyxiation, a new review of studies warns.

When one’s nasal passages are blocked, breathing naturally shifts from the nose to the mouth.

Mouth breathing has been linked to conditions ranging from snoring to obstructive sleep apnea, in which breathing stops and starts frequently during sleep.

A viral trend on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram promotes placing tape over the mouth to stop “mouth breathing” and promote breathing through the nose during sleep.

Many social media influencers and celebrities claim mouth taping leads to better sleep, enhanced oral health, and anti-ageing results.

However, until now, the safety and effectiveness of nighttime mouth taping remain unclear.

“It was concerning to us that celebrities and influencers are endorsing mouth taping without scientific evidence,” said study co-author Brian Rotenberg.

“In the language of social media influencers, it seemed a bit ‘sus,’ so we examined what science is telling us about this trend and whether or not it is safe,” Dr Rotenberg said.

I taped my mouth shut every night to see if the Tiktok trend might actually be worth it ( The Independent / Emilie Lavinia )

The new review evaluated over 10 previous studies that assessed the potential benefits of sealing the mouth shut using techniques including tape or other devices like chin straps in a total of 213 patients.

Two of the 10 studies suggest that mouth taping may be associated with slight improvement among a subset of people with mild obstructive sleep apnea.

However, other studies found no evidence of the practice helping treat mouth breathing, sleep-disordered breathing, or sleep apnea.

Four of the 10 studies warn of a potentially serious risk of asphyxiation posed by sealing the mouth shut during sleep among people with serious restriction of nasal airways.

Such a serious nasal obstruction could be caused by conditions like hay fever, chronic rhinitis, deviated septum, sinonasal disease, or enlarged tonsils, scientists say.

“Many people are not appropriate for mouth taping, and in some cases it can lead to risk of serious health harm,” they wrote.

“These individuals are unknowingly making their symptoms worse and putting themselves at greater risk for serious health complications like heart disease,” Dr Rotenberg explained.

Based on the findings, researchers caution against nighttime mouth taping as a treatment for sleep-disordered breathing.

“We need to make health decisions based on strong scientific evidence. Our hope is that people stop taping their mouths during sleep and recognise it is dangerous,” said Jess Rhee, another author of the study.