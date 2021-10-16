✕ Close Watch live as Nasa's asteroid exploration mission Lucy launches in Florida

Nasa has launched a new asteroid mission today to study two large clusters of space rocks around Jupiter, with hopes that the spacecraft’s work will shed light on some of the mysteries of our solar system.

The Lucy mission, named after a fossilised human ancestor whose skeleton gave insight into human evolution, is set to explore a record-breaking number of asteroids over the next 12 years.

Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, which have been described as “the fossils of planet formation”, could help to reveal information about how our solar system's planets formed 4.5 billion years ago and why they ended up in their current configuration.

NASA has said that no other single mission has been designed to visit as many different objects independently orbiting the sun in the history of space exploration.