Natural History Museum describes over 550 new species including dinosaurs found by student

Dinosaurs from the Isle of Wight and a ‘Jurassic’ mouse from Scotland among discoveries

Furvah Shah
Thursday 30 December 2021 00:39
Comments
<p>A pair of spinosaurs were discovered by a PhD student on the Isle of Wight</p>

A pair of spinosaurs were discovered by a PhD student on the Isle of Wight

(Anthony Hutchings/Natural History Museum)

The Natural History Museum has described hundreds of new species this year, including carnivorous dinosaurs.

Scientists, researchers and curators at the London museum have discovered 552 different species, ranging from small invertebrates who live in the ocean to prehistoric predators.

The biggest were a pair of carnivorous dinosaurs known as spinosaurs, discovered by PhD student Jeremy Lockwood on the Isle of Wight.

The spinosaurs were among six new dinosaurs described by the museum’s scientists, four of which were found in the UK.

The dinosaurs included the Spicomellus Afer, the earliest ankylosaur and first to have been found in Africa; the Brighstoneus Simmondsi, a new iguanodontian with an unusual snout, also discovered on the Isle of Wight; a Pendraig Milnerae, the earliest known carnivorous dinosaur from the UK; and Rhomaleopakhus turpanensis, a sauropod from China.

Recommended

“It’s been a fantastic year for the description of new dinosaurs, especially from the UK,” said Dr Susannah Maidment, a senior research in at the Natural History Museum, who helped describe some of these new finds.

“Although we’ve known about the UK’s dinosaur heritage for over 150 years, the application of new techniques and new data from around the world is helping us to uncover a hidden diversity of British dinosaurs,” she added.

“These specimens are parts of a vast palaeobiological jigsaw puzzle that allows us to understand environments of the past and how they changed over time.”

Other discoveries by the museum include brachiopods and arachnids trapped in amber, an ancient herbivorous crocodile relative and two ancient mammals - one being a “Jurassic mouse” from Scotland dating back to around 166 million years ago. 

The Natural History Museum said that as the world continues to warm at an unprecedented rate, it has never been more important to record what is currently alive and what has been here before, with every single species playing a crucial role in the functioning of our planet.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in