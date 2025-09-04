Ned the snail has a one in 40,000 look. That’s a big problem for his love life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A perfectly amiable garden snail named Ned faces a unique romantic dilemma. He has exhausted local dating options, not due to pickiness, but an uncommon anatomical problem that is ruining his love life.

His shell coils to the left, not the right, a rare quirk found in just one in 40,000 snails.

This misalignment of sex organs means the young gastropod faces a lifetime of unintentional celibacy, unless another 'lefty' snail can be found.

This dire prospect spurred a New Zealand nature lover, who discovered Ned in her garden in August, to launch a campaign to find his perfect match. However, Ned's quest for true love is, perhaps predictably, proving to be a slow affair.

open image in gallery Ned, a pale-bodied snail crawls across a leaf in a small town in the Waiararapa, New Zealand, on Aug. 22, 2025. (Giselle Clarkson via AP)

Giselle Clarkson was weeding her home vegetable patch in Wairarapa on the North Island when a snail tumbling out of the leafy greens caught her eye. Clarkson, the author and illustrator of a nature book, “The Observologist,” has an affection for snails and had long been on the lookout for a sinistral, or left-coiled shell.

“I knew immediately that I couldn’t just toss the snail back into the weeds with the others,” she said. Instead, she sent a photo of the snail, pictured alongside a right-coiled gastropod as proof, to her colleagues at New Zealand Geographic.

The magazine launched a nationwide campaign to find a mate for Ned, named for the left-handed character Ned Flanders in “The Simpsons,” who once opened a store called The Leftorium. That explains the male pronouns some use for Ned, although snails are hermaphrodites with sex organs on their necks and the capacity for both eggs and sperm.

“When you have a right-coiling snail and a left-coiling snail, they can’t slide up and get their pieces meeting in the right position,” Clarkson said. “So a lefty can only mate with another lefty.”

open image in gallery Ned, bottom, a pale-bodied snail who has a left-spiralling shell pictured with a right-spiralling snail in a small town in the Wairarapa, New Zealand, on Aug. 22, 2025. (Giselle Clarkson via AP)

The fact that romantic hopefuls need not be a sex match should have boosted Ned’s prospects. But his inbox has remained empty except for photos of “optimistically misidentified right-coiling snails," Clarkson said.

“We’ve had lots of enthusiasm and encouragement for Ned, a lot of people who can relate and really want the best for them, as a symbol of hope for everyone who’s looking for love,” she said. “But as yet, no lefties have been forthcoming.”

Ned’s relatable romantic woes have attracted global news coverage, but New Zealand’s strict biosecurity controls mean long-distance love probably isn’t on the cards. Other left-coiled snails have gotten lucky through public campaigns to find mates before, however, so Clarkson remains optimistic.

In 2017, the death of British sinistral snail Jeremy — named for left-wing politician and gardening lover Jeremy Corbyn — prompted a New York Times obituary after his eventful two-year life.

A quest to find left-coiled mates for Jeremy prompted the discovery of two prospective matches, who initially preferred each other. But Jeremy got the hang of it eventually, and by the time of his death had 56 offspring — all of them right-coiled.

It was a fascinating chance for scientists to investigate what produces left-coiled snails, with the cause most likely a rare genetic mutation. Studies of snail farms in Europe prompted researchers to estimate about 1 in every 40,000 snails is a lefty.

open image in gallery Ned, right, a pale-bodied snail who has a left-spiralling shell pictured with a right-spiralling snail in a small town in the Wairarapa, New Zealand, on Aug. 22, 2025. (Giselle Clarkson via AP)

Back in Wairarapa, Ned’s constant presence in a tank in Clarkson’s living room has kindled a life of quiet companionship and existential questions.

“Maybe snails don’t have a concept of loneliness,” Clarkson found herself thinking. What if Ned didn’t mind being single?

However the young snail feels about his prospects, Ned probably has time. Garden snails live for two to five years and his shell suggests he’s about 6 months old, Clarkson said.

Still, she feels pressure to see him romantically fulfilled.

“I have never felt this stressed about the welfare of a common garden snail before,” she said. “I check on Ned almost obsessively.”