New research reveals cooking techniques of Neolithic Britons

Britain’s early stews mixed cereals with meat, reports Liam James

Tuesday 06 September 2022 16:13
<p>Ancient Scottish water dwellings hold secrets of pre-historic cooking </p>

(Val Vannet)

Neolithic Britons made early forms of gruel and stew by cooking wheat and cereals in pots, new research has suggested.

Chemical analysis of well-preserved pottery found in the waters surrounding small artificial islands called crannogs in Scotland revealed traces of cereals mixed with dairy products and occasionally meat.

Smaller pots were used to cook with milk and larger pots were used for meat-based dishes.

