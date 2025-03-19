Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A handful of northern states should be able to catch the aurora borealis Wednesday night.

The celestial spectacle may be visible in northern Michigan, Maine and the nation’s high latitudes, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said. Most of Alaska should be able to see it.

Social media users posted video and images of patches of lime green dancing across the star-speckled Tuesday evening sky.

“Incredible aurora tonight almost 200 miles southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska. We had to drive five hours to clear skies, but we were rewarded with this amazing show,” said X user @Vincent_Ledvina.

open image in gallery Maine and other northern states should glimpse the northern lights Wednesday night. The phenomenon comes a minor geomagnetic storm ( Getty Images )

Skywatchers hoping to sneak a peak of the dazzling and colorful light show tonight should head outdoors between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, and position themselves away from any light pollution.

The federal agency’s forecast gave the evening a Kp index of three out of 9, meaning there will be an increase in activity that can be “quite pleasing to look at.” The scale is used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic storms, which occur after the sun releases energy.

open image in gallery A map of the aurora forecast for Wednesday night ( NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center )

While the view line - that marks which areas have a chance of witnessing the phenomenon - is expected to be pulled farther south, Forbes notes, auroral activity is expected to decrease over the coming days.

Also known as the northern lights, the beautiful aurora borealis is created when particles from the sun collide with the Earth’s atmosphere and release energy in in the form of light. They often appear in a neon green, rich lavender or a deep fuchsia.

The planet is feeling the effects of a minor G1 storm, NOAA said. A G1 can bring weak power grid fluctuations and minor impacts on satellite operations. It is unclear if any such impacts have been reported. Larger storms can have much more severe consequences, like global blackouts.

open image in gallery Recent aurora activity comes following one of the strongest showings in the past 500 years. The northern lights were pulled farther south ( Getty Images )

Recent activity comes amid the sun’s “solar maximum” period, when the star becomes more active and stormy.

In May of last year, the sun’s activity created the strongest geomagnetic storm to reach Earth in two decades and what is potentially among the strongest displays of auroras in the past 500 years. Displays also graced other parts of the lower 48 last fall.