Scientists set energy output record after creating ‘mini star’ in reactor

A scientific experiment that mimics the way in which our sun powers itself has set a new record for generating energy, in a breakthrough that raises the prospect of one day developing a near limitless source of power.

The UK-based JET reactor, based in Oxford, produced 59 megajoules of energy during a five-second burst of nuclear fusion, doubling the previous record of 21.7 megajoules set by the facility in 1997.

Fusion, the process that powers the stars, brings together two hydrogen atoms at temperatures 10 times hotter the sun, which then bind to release a vast amount of energy and form new elements.

“We've demonstrated that we can create a mini star inside of our machine and hold it there for five seconds and get high performance, which really takes us into a new realm,” said Dr Joe Milnes, the head of operations at the reactor lab.

The breakthrough at the Joint European Torus (JET), run by the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), allows scientists to keep pushing ahead with their current approach to developing fusion energy, which does not require an abundant source of fuels and doesn’t emit greenhouse gases.

Harnessing and reining in the forces involved in nuclear fusion is a huge challenge, and there is still a long way to go in generating the levels of energy needed to fuel homes, cars and cities, but researchers say it is a power worth striving for.

Ian Chapman, CEO of UKAEA, said: "These landmark results have taken us a huge step closer to conquering one of the biggest scientific and engineering challenges of them all.

"It is reward for over 20 years of research and experiments with our partners from across Europe.

"It's clear we must make significant changes to address the effects of climate change, and fusion offers so much potential.

"We're building the knowledge and developing the new technology required to deliver a low carbon, sustainable source of baseload energy that helps protect the planet for future generations. Our world needs fusion energy."

Researchers say the experiments are a major boost for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (Iter), the larger and more advanced version of JET.

Iter is a fusion research project supported by seven members - China, the European Union, India, Japan, Korea, Russia and the US - based in the south of France.

The researchers say the achievement is a major step forward on fusion's road map as a safe, efficient, low carbon means of tackling the global energy crisis.

The record was achieved by researchers from the EUROfusion consortium - 4,800 experts, students and staff from across Europe, co-funded by the European Commission.