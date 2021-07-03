Scientists have identified a group of rare gene variants that help to protect people against obesity, following one of the most comprehensive studies to date of the genetics behind the condition.

Researchers from the Regeneron Genetics Centre analysed genetic data from more than 640,000 people from Mexico, the US and the UK to find new insights into the genetic basis of obesity.

The study, published in the journal Science, found that people with rare genetic mutations in the GPR75 gene had a 54 per cent reduced risk of obesity and on average tended to weigh about 12 pounds less than those without them.