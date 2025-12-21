Armagh Observatory continues centuries-old winter solstice tradition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Ireland’s oldest astronomical institutions is continuing its centuries-old tradition of observing the winter solstice.

It comes this year as the historic Armagh Observatory is part of a bid for Unesco World Heritage status, recognising Ireland’s central role in a formative period of astronomical history.

The winter solstice, at 3.03pm (GMT) on Sunday, marks the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

It is described as a precise astronomical moment when the sun reaches its lowest path across the sky, the place where the sun rises and sets on the horizon reaches its most southerly point this day.

It marks a natural turning point in the year from which point daylight begins to slowly return, a change that has long symbolised renewal and continuity.

The solstice sees people gather at sites across Ireland to mark the moment, including the observatory as well as nearby ancient site Navan Centre and Fort.

Professor Michael Burton, director of Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, said this annual journey of the sun across our sky, between the extremes of the summer and winter solstices, is marked by the Stone Circle on the Hill of Infinity at the site.

He said the solstice is viewed through both a scientific lens and an appreciation of humanity’s enduring connection to the sky at the observatory, which is one of Ireland’s oldest astronomical institutions from where the night sky has been observed and recorded for more than two centuries.

“The winter solstice occurs because Earth’s axis, which is tilted at 23.5 degrees to the plane of the Earth’s orbit around the sun, leans furthest away from the sun in the Northern Hemisphere on this day,” he said.

“While winter nights grow colder, they also offer some of the clearest and most striking views of the night sky, with constellations such as Orion and Taurus dominating December evenings, and stars like Aldebaran glowing low and red above the horizon.”

He added: “What makes the winter solstice so compelling is that it is both exact and deeply familiar.

“It marks a precise turning point in Earth’s journey around the sun, yet it has been recognised and marked by people for thousands of years.

“From this moment, the days begin to lengthen again, offering a quiet but powerful reminder that change is already under way.”

The observatory boasts historic instruments, including its three Grubb telescopes crafted by the Dublin-based Grubb family, which are described as standing as “lasting reminders of Ireland’s contribution to the development of astronomy”.

The instruments are said to have helped place Armagh at the forefront of 19th century scientific discovery during what is widely regarded as the golden age of Irish astronomy.

Now the observatory, alongside Dunsink Observatory in Dublin and Birr Castle Demesne – home to the Great Leviathan telescope – forms part of a collective application for Unesco World Heritage status, recognising Ireland’s central role in this formative period of astronomical history.

Prof Burton added: “The winter solstice is a perfect example of how a single scientific moment can carry meaning across centuries.

“As we work towards Unesco World Heritage recognition, it is important to remember that Armagh Observatory represents more than buildings or instruments – it reflects a long tradition of people observing the sky, asking questions, and sharing knowledge.

“The solstice connects that past with the present, reminding us that our fascination with the heavens is a story still unfolding.”