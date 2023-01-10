Over-40s on antibiotics ‘nearly 50 per cent more likely to develop Crohn’s disease’

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voices Dispatches email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Frequent use of antibiotics could increase the likelihood of developing Crohn’s disease or colitis by nearly 50% amongst the over-40s, a new study has suggested.

Researchers followed more than six million people in Denmark for more than 10 years and found that taking antibiotics was linked to an increase in risk of inflammatory bowel disease.

The study suggested that the effects appear to be cumulative and an impact was seen in all age groups, but in particular for the over-40s.

If you are between the ages of 40 and 60 and have taken antibiotics in the last five years then you are 48 per cent more at risk of getting an inflammatory bowel disease.

Nine out of 10 people in the study were given antibiotics. The researchers recorded 36,000 cases of colitis and nearly 17,000 new cases of Crohn’s disease.

The study authors said: “In our study, we see antibiotic use was associated with a higher risk of developing IBD among older adults as compared with younger individuals.

“We also observed an increased risk for developing IBD 4–5 years after exposure.

“This may be the result of persisting changes in the microbial environment as a result of antibiotic use, which ultimately contribute to the development of IBD.”

The study was published in journal Gut.

A recent study suggested that a popular food dye aimed at children could also increase the risk of inflammatory bowel disease.

Allura Red AC, which is used to add colour and texture to things such as soft drinks and sweets, could disrupt the way the gut barrier works, according to a study.

Researchers said that the food dye increases the quantity of serotonin produced and can alter the gut microbiota composition and that makes people more susceptible to inflammatory bowel disease.

Professor Waliul Khan, from McMaster University, said the findings were “a significant advance in alerting the public on the potential harms of food dyes that we consume daily.”

Almost half a million people in the UK and 10 million worldwide have either Crohn’s disease or colitis.