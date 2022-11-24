Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sir Patrick Vallance issues warning over net-zero goal

The UK’s chief scientific adviser gave the warning at the Lister Memorial Lecture in Edinburgh.

Dan Barker
Thursday 24 November 2022 22:11
Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (Jane Barlow/PA)
Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sir Patrick Vallance has issued a stark warning about the UK’s ambition to reach its 2050 net-zero goal in the fight against climate change.

The UK’s chief scientific adviser gave the warning at the Lister Memorial Lecture in Edinburgh, where he told the audience that “the risk of 2050 is it sounds a long way off”.

“If you think about the scaling of the implementation challenge, and you take something like replacing all domestic heating or making sure that our houses are properly insulated or coming up with an alternative to cement and concrete, or making that carbon natural, by 2050, you’ve got to start very soon,” Sir Patrick said.

You haven't got more than five years or so to actually get this right and make some decisions about what you want to do if you're going to scale those things sufficiently to be ubiquitous by 2050.

Sir Patrick Vallance

“You haven’t got more than five years or so to actually get this right and make some decisions about what you want to do if you’re going to scale those things sufficiently to be ubiquitous by 2050.”

Recommended

Sir Patrick made the comments ahead of being awarded the SCI’s (Society of Chemical Industry) Lister Medal at the Royal Society of Edinburgh on Thursday.

The medal, which he was awarded for his leadership on the Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic, is named after Sir Joseph Lister – the British surgeon who introduced antisepsis into hospital routine and pioneered the field of bacteriology in the 19th century.

It was first awarded to Sir Alexander Fleming, the inventor of antibiotics, in 1944 and was last awarded to Dame Sally Davies in 2016 in recognition of her work on addressing antimicrobial challenges.

At the lecture, he told the audience of students, scientists and academics a science base must be retained in the country to help with the shift to net-zero, but that companies were also needed to help scale solutions.

“That’s a big challenge. But it’s a challenge, actually, that’s rather worth going for because it’s going to be a multitrillion-dollar economic benefit. Across the world there’s a big market,” he said.

During the 40-minute lecture, Sir Patrick said there was not one part of government where science, engineering or technology did not play a role and it was aiming to up their intake of graduates from science, technology, engineering and maths backgrounds as part of the fast stream programme.

“I am really pleased to say that the fast stream, which had been suspended for a while, is now back in action. And the target is to have 50% (who have graduated with a) Stem degree by 2024,” he said.

Recommended

And Sir Patrick told the audience that while the country had a “good foundational science base”, it could not be taken for granted and the industrial base must be looked after, too, so future challenges can be addressed.

He also spoke of the response to the Covid pandemic, and how to better prepare for any future pandemics.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in