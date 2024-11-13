Pesto is growing up: The viral fluffy penguin is molting his baby feathers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pesto, the avian answer to the viral hippo Moo Deng, has started to molt.

The chick, who lives at Australia’s SEA Life Melbourne Aquarium, has started to fledge. In a kind of bird puberty, Pesto is losing his baby feathers and adult feathers are taking their place.

While king penguin chicks have fluffy, brown down feathers for the first 10 months of their lives, in adulthood they become white and black, with bright mustard-colored patches around their heads and necks.

The transition can last as long as six weeks and requires a lot of energy.

King penguin chicks often lose weight in the process. While each individual varies, they can be anywhere from 39 to 55 pounds at their peak.

Pesto weighed a whopping 46 pounds at nine months old and ate 25 fish a day. He’s the largest chick the aquarium has had.

open image in gallery Pesto the king penguin stands among others at the SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium. The chick was born at the Australian aquarium earlier in the year ( Credit: SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium /TMX )

During this period, penguin parents may reduce feeding their young, the aquarium notes. So, Pesto will have to rely on his stored fat.

Once he has fully fledged, Pesto’s feathers will be waterproof. This is due to an oil gland at the base of the animals’ tails. He will start swimming with the other king penguins shortly after that. Amazingly king penguins can dive up to 1,443 feet deep.

open image in gallery Pesto the young king penguin bends over, exposing his new and smooth adult feathers. King penguins’ feathers are waterproof ( Credit: SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium /TMX )

Pesto was born earlier this year. His best friend is his dad Hudson (his adopted father, after his biological father, Blake, the oldest and largest penguin at the aquarium was too tired to raise him) and his Aunty Queenie also takes care of him. Other young birds, including Honey and Sausage, are “very fascinated with Pesto,” according to a FAQ page set up by the aquarium.

In the wild, king penguins breed on subantarctic and temperate islands. They’re the second largest species of penguin, below emperor penguins. Their breeding population is estimated at 1,600,000 pairs.

open image in gallery Pesto the king penguin turns away from the camera, alongside a fellow resident of the SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium. King penguins aren’t yet listed as a threatened species, but climate change could pose a major risk to their wild populations ( Credit: SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium /TMX )

While the species is not listed as threatened or endangered, previous studies have warned climate change could seriously threaten penguins like Pesto within just decades. Overfishing is also a major concern, forcing them to find new breeding grounds. Emperor penguins are a threatened species and live in Antarctica.

Those who want to see Pesto and his pals, especially before he finally sheds his brown fluff, don’t have a lot of time.

“Don’t worry he’ll still be just as adorable, he’ll just be rocking his new tuxedo!” the aquarium said.