Poor scores on this sleep test may indicate faster brain ageing, scientists say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People who score poorly on a sleep test are more likely to show signs of faster brain ageing, a new study says.

This may be because poor sleep is linked to increased inflammation of the brain, the study, published in the journal eBioMedicine, explains.

Studies have shown a link between poor sleep and dementia but it has remained unclear if unhealthy resting habits contribute to this disease or they are an early symptom.

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, assessed health data from the UK Biobank of more than 27,500 people who had taken MRI scans to probe the link between sleep characteristics and the brain’s ageing process.

They used an artificial intelligence system to analyse a thousand brain MRIs and estimate the vital organ’s true healthy biological age at various stages of life. The researchers then scored each individual’s sleep quality on five self-reported factors: whether they were a morning or evening person, sleep duration, daytime sleepiness, insomnia, and snoring.

The study participants who scored 4 or more were classified as having healthy sleep, those with a score of 2-3 as intermediate, and anyone with a score of one or less was described as getting poor sleep.

File. A nurse comforts a patient with advanced dementia ( Getty )

“The gap between brain age and chronological age widened by about six months for every one-point decrease in healthy sleep score,” said study co-author Abigail Dove.

“People with poor sleep had brains that appeared on average a year older than their actual age.”

The researchers also looked at signs of inflammation in the participants and found that low-grade inflammation could explain about 10 per cent of the link between poor sleep and older brain age.

“Our findings provide evidence that poor sleep may contribute to accelerated brain ageing and point to inflammation as one of the underlying mechanisms. Since sleep is modifiable, it may be possible to prevent accelerated brain ageing and perhaps even cognitive decline through healthier sleep,” Dr Dove said.

The researchers suspect other factors like heart health and negative effects on the brain’s waste clearance system, which is active mainly during sleep, may also play a role.

Although the findings are partly based on self-reported measures of sleep, the study highlights the need to prioritise healthy sleep patterns in medical practice and public health policy.