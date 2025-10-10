New species of ‘sword dragon’ reptile named after fossil discovered in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A skeleton discovered on Dorset’s Jurassic coast has been identified as a new species of prehistoric marine reptile that once ruled the oceans.

The dolphin-sized ichthyosaur, called Xiphodracon goldencapensis or the “Sword Dragon of Dorset”, is the only known example of its kind in existence.

Thousands of ichthyosaur fossils have been found along the Jurassic Coast, but scientists say this particular fossil helps to fill an evolutionary gap.

First discovered by a prolific fossil hunter at Golden Cap in Dorset in 2001, the new ichthyosaur skeleton was then acquired by a museum in Canada.

Experts have now analysed the skeleton and published a paper identifying it as a new species of ichthyosaur.

Ichthyosaur experts Dr Dean Lomax and Professor Judy Massare with the 185m year old skeleton ( The University of Manchester )

The skeleton includes a skull with enormous eye sockets and a long, sword-like snout.

It is thought the marine reptile was about three metres long and would have eaten fish and squid, with the remains even showing traces of its last meal.

Dr Erin Maxwell, a co-author and ichthyosaur expert from the State Museum of Natural History Stuttgart, said: “This skeleton provides critical information for understanding ichthyosaur evolution, but also contributes to our understanding of what life must have been like in the Jurassic seas of Britain.”

She explained that the skeleton even provides clues as to how the reptile lived and died.

Dr Maxwell added.: “The limb bones and teeth are malformed in such a way that points to serious injury or disease while the animal was still alive, and the skull appears to have been bitten by a large predator - likely another much larger species of ichthyosaur - giving us a cause of death for this individual. Life in the Mesozoic oceans was a dangerous prospect.”

Ichthyosaurs are classified as marine reptiles, not dinosaurs, because they spent their lives in the water.

This particular ichthyosaur is thought to have swum the seas about 185 million years ago, a period from which very few ichthyosaur fossils have been found.

Dr Lomax, who is the author of the recently published book The Secret Lives of Dinosaurs, said: “One of the coolest things about identifying a new species is that you get to name it. We opted for ‘Xiphodracon’ because of the long, sword-like snout (xipho from Greek xiphos for sword) and dracon (Greek and Latin for dragon) in reference to ichthyosaurs being referred to as ‘sea dragons’ for over 200 years.”

The new research was published on Friday in the international journal Papers in Palaeontology. The skeleton is planned to go on display at the Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto, Canada.