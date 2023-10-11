Durham Cathedral transformed in the name of science

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A sound and light experience is transforming the internal space of the 900-year-old Durham Cathedral in the name of science.

Collaborators Luxmuralis – artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper – have been inspired for their new show by DNA, elements and the contribution of great scientists in our understanding of the world around us.

By day the cathedral will open as normal, but after light falls, ticketed guests will be able to see the projections on the walls of the spectacular building, along with the aural creations of Mr Harper.

A spokesman for the project said: “The artwork explores chemistry and biology and interprets artistically the scale of molecules, cells and DNA – as well as exploring the history of science, the contributions of science to humanity, and offers a reflection upon famous scientists past and present.”

The show by Luxmuralis runs from Wednesday until Sunday with tickets for adults costing £9 and £5 for under 18s.