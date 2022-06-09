Meet Fernanda the giant tortoise from a species believed extinct a century ago

Scientists have used DNA to link her to a male found in 1906 on a volcanic island in the Pacific Ocean.

Tom Wilkinson
Thursday 09 June 2022 16:00
Fernanda may or may not be the last of her species, which was wrongly thought to have died out more than 100 years ago (Lucas Bustamante/Galapagos Conservancy/PA)
Fernanda may or may not be the last of her species, which was wrongly thought to have died out more than 100 years ago (Lucas Bustamante/Galapagos Conservancy/PA)

Scientists have reported that a rare species of giant tortoise thought to have died out more than a century ago is not in fact extinct.

Genetic research has shown that a female specimen discovered on one of the Galapagos Islands three years ago was related to the only previously-known example, found in 1906.

There were signs that there may be other tortoises of the same species living with her on Fernandina Island, a pristine wildlife habitat in the Pacific Ocean.

Scientists sequenced genomes of the 1906 specimen, known as chelonoidis phantasticus, and the 2019 female, who has since been named Fernanda, and compared them with all living species of Galapagos giant tortoises.

They found that the two were linked and distinct from all others, according to the findings published in Communications Biology.

Recommended

It is a truly exciting discovery that the species is not in fact extinct, but lives on

Dr Evelyn Jensen, Newcastle University

Study lead author Dr Evelyn Jensen, lecturer in molecular ecology at Newcastle University’s School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, said: “Only two tortoises have ever been found on Fernandina Island, and here we have shown that they are indeed members of the same species, and different from the other Galapagos tortoises.

“It is a truly exciting discovery that the species is not in fact extinct, but lives on.”

Fernandina Island is an active volcano at the western side of the Galapagos Islands, which Charles Darwin visited in 1835, inspiring his theory of evolution.

The male specimen used in the study was collected by explorer Rollo Beck during an expedition by the California Academy of Sciences in 1906.

Researchers believe Fernanda, who was found in an isolated vegetation patch cut off by lava flows, is around 50 years old and has suffered stunted growth.

She is now being kept in captivity in the Galapagos National Park Tortoise Centre.

Other expeditions found signs of at least two or three more tortoises living on the island, giving hope that Fernanda may not be the last of her kind.

We hope that Fernanda is not the ‘endling’ of her species

Dr Evelyn Jensen, Newcastle University

Dr Jensen added: “What comes next for the species depends on whether any other living individuals can be found.

“If there are more Fernandina tortoises, then a breeding programme could start to bolster the population.

“We hope that Fernanda is not the ‘endling’ of her species.”

For now, Fernanda is in a similar position to Lonesome George, who was famed for being the last of the Pinta Island Galapagos giant tortoises.

Lonesome George lived out his final decades of life in captivity but never bred and his species went extinct in 2012 following his death from old age.

Recommended

More expeditions are planned to search Fernandina Island’s inaccessible interior for tortoises.

Meanwhile, Dr Jensen and colleagues will continue to study how the Fernandina species fits into the evolutionary history of the Galapagos giant tortoises.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in