Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Researchers develop new technology to kill cockroaches

Scientists at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh have developed the new technology which targets the pests within 1.2 metres of accuracy.

Lauren Gilmour
Thursday 29 September 2022 00:01
Scientists have developed a new laser and AI technology to tackle household pests (Dr Ian Skicko/PA)
Scientists have developed a new laser and AI technology to tackle household pests (Dr Ian Skicko/PA)
(PA Media)

Scientists from Heriot-Watt University have developed a system to target the problem of cockroaches using laser and artificial intelligence technology.

Designed by Ildar Rakhmatulin, the system has been built using affordable, off-the-shelf equipment and detects cockroaches within 1.2 metres of accuracy.

Cockroaches are a pest found all around the world and in the UK. They are famously resilient – for years people believed they could even survive a nuclear bomb.

The system was tested on the pests last year and findings have now been published in the journal Oriental Insects.

Household cockroaches can live in populations of millions. They can spoil food and appliances, but are also a serious health hazard – triggering allergic reactions and the development of asthma.

Recommended

Existing methods of pest control for cockroaches have been ineffective, but Mr Rakhmatulin’s system relies on machine vision.

Two cameras send signals back to the computer which give the cockroach’s position.

When researchers used the laser on low power, they could change cockroach behaviour: emitting persistent heat from the laser causes the cockroaches to change position or direction. This means they can be deterred from dark hiding places.

Turning the heat up on the laser meant they could neutralise, or kill, the cockroaches from up to 1.2 m.

“This laser system is selective and eco-friendly pest control method. It’s extremely promising,” Mr Rakhmatulin said.

“It’s a tuneable system, so it could be used to protect against mosquitos, to keep predatory hornets away from bees or parasites from valuable crops or stores.

Recommended

“This system is not suitable for household use. The laser used will cause blindness or serious damage to the eyes.

“I’m sorry for people with cockroaches in their house, but this isn’t the solution for them.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in