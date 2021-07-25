Rise of the super siblings: How important are genes in sporting success?

To reach the exalted heights of Olympic-level sport, it takes supreme dedication, training and talent to beat the fiercest competition – so how is it that despite these obstacles, two champions from the same family can come along at once, repeatedly?

At the Tokyo Olympics this summer, no fewer than 10 sets of siblings, including three pairs of twins, have been selected to represent Team GB alone.

Each sibling will compete in the same sport as their brother or sister, with the relevant disciplines including cycling, swimming, boxing, rowing, tennis, hockey, gymnastics and athletics.