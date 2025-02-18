The newly discovered gene that sets us apart from Neanderthals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The evolution of human speech – a cornerstone of our survival and dominance – may be linked to a specific genetic variant, new research suggests.

Scientists believe this unique adaptation provided an evolutionary advantage. It enabled information sharing, coordinated activities, and knowledge transfer, setting us apart from extinct hominids like Neanderthals and Denisovans.

A study published in Nature Communications focuses on the NOVA1 protein, which is crucial for brain development.

Researchers used CRISPR technology to replace the mouse version of NOVA1 with the human variant.

The result: Altered vocalisations in the mice. Pups with the human variant squeaked differently when their mother approached, and adult males emitted distinct chirps in the presence of females.

Dr. Robert Darnell, an author of the study and a long-time researcher of NOVA1, believes this variant is among the genes that “contributed to the emergence of Homo sapiens as the dominant species”.

Liza Finestack of the University of Minnesota, who was not involved in the study, agrees, calling it “a good first step to start looking at the specific genes” influencing speech.

open image in gallery Mice who had the human variant of NOVA1 ‘spoke’ differently to other mice ( Alamy/PA )

Future research building on these findings could potentially lead to breakthroughs in treating speech disorders.

This isn't the first time a gene has been linked to speech. In 2001, British scientists said they had discovered the first gene tied to a language and speech disorder.

Called FOXP2, it was referred to as the human language gene. But though FOXP2 is involved in human language, it turned out that the variant in modern humans wasn't unique to us. Later research found it was shared with Neanderthals.

The NOVA1 variant in modern humans, on the other hand, is found exclusively in our species, Darnell said.

The presence of a gene variant isn't the only reason people can speak. The ability also depends on things like anatomical features in the human throat and areas of the brain that work together to allow people to speak and understand language.

Dr Darnell hopes the recent work not only helps people better understand their origins but also eventually leads to new ways to treat speech-related problems.

Dr Finestack said it’s more likely the genetic findings might someday allow scientists to detect, very early in life, who might need speech and language interventions.

“That’s certainly a possibility,” she said.