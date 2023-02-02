Stargazing in February: not the North Star you know

What links a 1960s rock musical with the ancient Greeks, and the best way to find your way home at night (if your satnav fails)? The answer involves a slow change in the sky that builds up to have a serious impact as the centuries roll on.

Let’s start with getting home safely. If you want to find your way, check out the sky for the familiar seven stars of the Plough, part of the constellation Ursa Major (the Great Bear). Extend the line joining the two end stars – Merak and Dubhe – to locate a star of roughly the same brightness. This is Polaris, often known as the Pole Star or the North Star. The name is a giveaway: this star always lies due north, so once you’ve found the North Star you can work out which way you should be heading.