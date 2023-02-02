Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stargazing in February: not the North Star you know

There’s an endless procession of ‘north stars’, because the Earth’s axis is not fixed in space, writes Nigel Henbest

Thursday 02 February 2023 17:26
Comments
<p>The Egyptians aligned the Great Pyramid at Giza with their Pole Star; but it’s not the North Star we know today</p>

The Egyptians aligned the Great Pyramid at Giza with their Pole Star; but it’s not the North Star we know today

(Nina Aldin Thune)

What links a 1960s rock musical with the ancient Greeks, and the best way to find your way home at night (if your satnav fails)? The answer involves a slow change in the sky that builds up to have a serious impact as the centuries roll on.

Let’s start with getting home safely. If you want to find your way, check out the sky for the familiar seven stars of the Plough, part of the constellation Ursa Major (the Great Bear). Extend the line joining the two end stars – Merak and Dubhe – to locate a star of roughly the same brightness. This is Polaris, often known as the Pole Star or the North Star. The name is a giveaway: this star always lies due north, so once you’ve found the North Star you can work out which way you should be heading.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in