With summer just around the corner, many people will be donning their sunglasses more regularly as the sun makes more of an appearance, but wearing sunglasses may have a creepy effect on people, a study has revealed.

Researchers from the University of British Columbia discovered that people are more likely to stare at sexually provocative images when they are wearing sunglasses and think that others can’t see their eyes.

In the study, the researchers set out to understand how sunglasses alter our attention and “what happens when eyes are camouflaged.”