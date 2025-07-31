Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans love potatoes. And while we love our tater tots, our hash browns, and not-so-French french fries, the delicious vegetable’s origins had been enshrouded in mystery – until now.

“We’ve finally solved the mystery of where potatoes came from,” Sanwen Huang of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, China, said in a statement.

As it turns out, the more than 4,000 species of modern-day potatoes are the result of crossbreeding between wild tomato plants and potato-like species in South America some nine million years ago.

The evolutionary event led to the formation of the tuber, which is the swollen and edible underground root of certain plants, such as potatoes and yams.

open image in gallery Americans love potatoes. But, until today, we didn’t understand their origin ( AFP via Getty Images )

To reach these conclusions, Chinese researchers analyzed 450 genomes -- the complete set of an organism’s DNA -- from human-grown potatoes and 56 of the wild potato species.

They found that every potato species contained a mix of genetic material from tomato plants and three potato-like species from Chile called Etuberosum. Modern potato plants are nearly identical to Etuberosum, but the Etuberosum species does not carry tubers. This suggested that potatoes originated from an ancient hybridization between the two.

open image in gallery Non-tuber-bearing and tuber-bearing species of the potato plant are seen in this graphic image. Tubers are are the swollen underground roots of certain plants ( Yuxin Jia and Pei Wang )

Notably, tomatoes and Etuberosum shared a common ancestor approximately 14 million years ago. They diverged for about 5 million years before crossbreeding.

The researchers also traced the origins of the potato’s tuber-forming genes. They examined what is known as the SP6A gene. SP6A is comparable to a “switch,” telling the plant when to start making tubers. The researchers said that the gene came from tomatoes. However, another important gene called IT1, which helps to control the growth of the stems that form tubers under the ground, came from the Etuberosum side.

open image in gallery Tomatoes provided an important gene for potatoes to thrive. Known as SP6A, it acts as a ‘switch’ that tells the plant when to start producing tubers ( Getty Images )

Without either gene, the hybrid offspring would be incapable of producing tubers that create potatoes.

The researchers said they had traced the event to a period when the Andes mountains were uplifting, leading to ecosystem shifts. The resiliency and adaptability of early potatoes allowed them to reproduce and expand

“Evolving a tuber gave potatoes a huge advantage in harsh environments, fueling an explosion of new species and contributing to the rich diversity of potatoes we see and rely on today,” Huang said.

The study was published on Thursday in the Cell Press journal Cell.