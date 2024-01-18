Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The distant cousin of theTyrannosaurus rex was discovered hiding in plain sight after being displayed inside a museum for years.

The creature, known as Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis, was mistakenly displayed as a T rex inside a museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before scientists reassessed the fossils.

It is thought to have come from southern America and migrated to what is now Montana, Wyoming and Canada around 67m years ago.

Here, the Tyrannosaurus developed to its terrifying 40 foot size, or the equivalent of a double decker bus, according to University of Bath researchers.

The dinosaur was previously assumed to have evolved in parts of Asia and migrated to North America over millions of years.

“The differences are subtle, but that’s typically the case in closely related species,” Dr Nick Longrich, a co-author from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, told MailOnline.

“Evolution slowly causes mutations to build up over millions of years, causing species to look subtly different over time,” he added.

The findings are based on a partial skull collected years ago from western New Mexico and on display at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science (NMMNHS).

Based on the location of other fossil finds that have previously been dated to between 66 and 75 million years ago, the researchers suggest T mcraeensis may have lived between 71 and 73 million years ago – some five to seven million years before T rex.

