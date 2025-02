King and UK’s ‘unwavering support’ for Ukraine hailed at university

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and the British people were praised for their “invaluable” commitment to Ukraine as the monarch visited a British University where research is supporting the embattled nation.

Charles visited Imperial College London’s Centre for Injury Studies to highlight the UK’s support to injured service personnel in Ukraine.

It is helping to develop technology that will protect soldiers on the battlefield, working in partnership with Unbroken, Ukraine’s National Rehabilitation Centre and developing prosthetic limbs and the essential rehab for military and civilians injured by munitions.

During the visit Charles hailed former Army captain and parasport athlete David Henson as “remarkable” when he was put through his paces with his “robotic legs” demonstrating the centre’s work helping those who have lost limbs.

When Charles held a video call with Dr Hnat Herych, chief of general surgery at Unbroken, he told the monarch: “Your Majesty, on behalf of my colleagues and my country I wish to express by deepest gratitude for the United Kingdom’s unwavering support for Ukraine, in these turbulent times.

“Britain has not only remained our steadfast ally but has also demonstrated true global leadership in defending Ukraine and standing up for freedom.

“The commitment of Your Majesty and the British people has been invaluable to us and we…hope for Europe’s support in these critical times.”

His words came after Russia and the US started talks to broker a peace deal without Ukraine or Europe present, prompting speculation about the future of Europe’s security.

In response Charles said: “Thank you very much indeed.

“I’m so glad Imperial College is able to have this obviously very effective relationship with Unbroken, I’m only hoping I’m not causing a terrible disruption to your normal working activities, I know how busy and how committed you all are.”