New vaccine shows promise in curing deadly allergies, scientists say

A newly developed vaccine that was found to prevent dangerous immune reactions and life-threatening inflammation in mice could lead to a cure for deadly allergies in humans.

The mRNA vaccine prevented allergens from triggering deadly immune reactions in mice, according to a study co-led by Nobel laureate Drew Weissman.

Dr Weissman described the vaccine as “a potential breakthrough for millions of people worldwide who suffer from life-threatening allergies”.

The development of mRNA vaccines has gained wide interest since pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna first introduced them on a wide scale to protect against Covid.

Traditional vaccine manufacturing methods involved growing viruses or their proteins in giant vats of animal cells and then purifying them, a lengthy process.

That is not the case with mRNA vaccines, which use messenger RNA molecules to deliver instructions to the body to make proteins against a particular virus. This in effect makes the body a vaccine-making factory.

Researchers have since found that this technology can not only be used to protect against viruses and infectious agents but also chronic conditions like allergies.

In the new study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigations, researchers tweaked mRNA molecules to instruct mice cells to produce proteins resembling certain allergens.

The vaccine could present the allergens to the mice’s immune system in a controlled way, ensuring it responded more appropriately on re-exposure without any strong allergic reactions.

None of the vaccinated mice went on to have an allergic reaction.

These vaccinated mice, the study found, had fewer allergy-related white blood cells in their immune systems, made fewer inflammation-causing proteins, and produced less mucus in their lungs.

File. A woman blows her nose in Godewaersvelde, northern France ( AFP via Getty )

The vaccine also appeared to prevent the mice airways from narrowing, which often happens during asthma, and caused them to make special antibodies that protected against allergic reactions.

The researchers hope their mRNA vaccine can offer a more flexible solution, unlike traditional allergy shots which involve repeated administration of purified allergens over several months or even years.

As mRNA molecules can be tailored to produce proteins against different allergens inside the body, the researchers say their findings can be adapted to treat a range of conditions such as seasonal pollen allergies, food sensitivities and asthma.

“People with food allergies that can cause anaphylactic shock are rightfully fearful in social situations, eating out in public, sharing food, and engaging in other fun activities where there are food and allergens around,” Dr Weissman said.

“Allowing people to partake in foods they were never able to eat would be incredibly rewarding, but I will even be happy if we can one day introduce a vaccine that allows parents to breathe just a little easier when sending their kids to class birthday parties.”

The findings are a proof-of-concept that mRNA vaccines can be deployed not only to prevent infectious diseases like Covid but to manage chronic immune system-related conditions like celiac disease.

“We saw mRNA vaccines save lives during the pandemic, and as the most-tested type of vaccine in history, we know it is the safest and most effective vaccine ever created,” Dr Weissman said.

“We are deeply committed to continuing to uncover the potential of this technology.”