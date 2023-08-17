Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new chemical analysis of the 15th century prince Vlad III, also known as Vlad the Impaler, revealed the terrifying military leader’s health conditions that likely inspired the creation of the literary vampire character Count Dracula.

The new study, published recently in the journal Analytical Chemistry, found that Vlad probably had skin and respiratory conditions and could have even cried literal tears of blood.

The ruthless prince – officially Vlad III, Voivode of Wallachia – lived in the southern region of Romania in the mid-1400s with historians estimating he killed over 80,000 people, many by impalement, earning him his nickname.

He was also known as Vlad Drăculea – translating to “the son of the dragon” – which many believe inspired the popular character from the novel Dracula.

In the latest study, researchers, including Vincenzo Cunsolo from the University of Catania in Italy, analysed for the first time letters penned by Vlad to learn more about the prince’s health as well as the environment he lived in over 500 years ago.

Scientists say the molecules and proteins present in these documents could provide a unique understanding of the life and times of the ruthless military leader.

Researchers used a special plastic film called ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) to extract any proteins or small molecules from the paper without damaging it.

They then identified thousands of different small peptide molecules in the paper using a technique called mass spectrometry commonly used in labs to characterise chemicals.

Of these molecules, scientists particularly focused their attention on the most degraded proteins as these were likely the oldest, and therefore, most likely to be from Vlad compared to newer, less-degraded proteins that could have originated from other people handling the letters more recently.

They identified 16 proteins in total that were of human origin, relating to skin, breathing, and blood.

The new findings suggest Vlad likely suffered from respiratory issues, and may have even had a condition called hemolacria that may have caused him to cry tears of blood – fitting for such a spooky character.

“He might also have suffered from a pathological condition called hemolacria, that is, he could shed tears admixed with blood,” scientists wrote in the study.

He could have been exposed to plague-related bacteria or even pesky fruit flies, scientists say.

The research sheds light on how similar techniques can be used to better understand important documents of the past, as well as the people who may have written them.

“It is worth noting that more medieval people may have touched these documents, which cannot be denied, but it is also presumable that the most prominent ancient proteins should be related to Prince Vlad the Impaler, who wrote and signed these letters,” scientists added.