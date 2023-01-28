Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voices Dispatches email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Woman who snore are more likely to suffer from sexual dysfunctions, according to a new study.

Sexual disorders are more common among women who suffer from obstructive sleep apnoea (which can cause loud snoring), insomnia, or circadian rhythm sleep disorder according to a study published in the journal, Urology.

The study found that women with sleep aoepnea were twice as likely to have sexual arousal disorder, which means they struggle to get turned on. There was also a link to female orgasmic disorder with 70% reportedly struggling to reach a climax.

Meanwhile, women who suffered from insomnia were two or three times more likely than average to also suffer from sex problems.

The study was based on surveying the medical records of roughly 3 million women.

“We found a strong association between female sexual dysfunction and poor sleep quality. Both often go undiagnosed and untreated,” said Dr Taylor Kohn, one of the report’s authors from Johns Hopkins University, Maryland speaking to The Sun.

He added: “Our findings support the need to recognise the important relationship between sleep and sexual health in women.”

Disrupted sleep is thought to cause a drop in the level of oestrogen and testosterone. These hormones, found in both men and women, play a vital role in people’s sex drive and function.

This means that disrupted sleep can be bad news for men as well.

Another study found that men who suffered from sleep apnoea, insomnia, and circadian rhythm sleep disorders were more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction and testosterone deficiency. The study was based on the medical records of millions of men and was carried out by many of the same researchers behind the study linking disrupted sleep and female sexual dysfunction.

Sleep apnoea is associated with smoking, drinking alcohol, obesity, being a man, and having an unusually thick neck.

Treatments for sleep apnoea include lifestyle changes and wearing specially designed nose plugs or gum shields.