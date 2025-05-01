Hydrogen ‘critical’ as Scotland strives towards net zero, Martin says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hydrogen technology could be “critical” in Scotland’s efforts to reach net zero by 2045, acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin has said.

Ms Martin said hydrogen – which could provide an alternative energy source to traditional fossil fuels – is “one of Scotland’s greatest industrial opportunities” since the discovery of North Sea oil and gas.

To help the sector, she announced 11 projects will share £3.4 million of Scottish Government funding.

This will help develop green hydrogen production, improve the hydrogen supply chain and enhance the storage and transport infrastructure for the fuel.

Speaking at Holyrood, she said: “Hydrogen stands as a critical pillar of Scotland’s route to net zero by 2045, but also, alongside the development of our offshore wind capacity, as one of Scotland’s greatest industrial opportunities since the discovery of oil and gas in the North Sea.”

Speaking about how the oil and gas sector had “powered our economy for generations”, Ms Martin added that ministers are determined no community will be “left behind as we move away from burning fossil fuels towards a low carbon energy system”.

She added: “We are working to build a hydrogen economy in which the benefits of our energy transition are shared, and which harnesses the full potential of our skilled people, our world-class industries, and our natural resources.”

The funding comes after the Scottish Government invited projects to apply for financial assistance, with awards being made to 11 of the 18 schemes that were initially shortlisted.

Schemes from the Shetland Islands to Dumfries and Galloway are now set to benefit from the cash.