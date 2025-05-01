Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hydrogen ‘critical’ as Scotland strives towards net zero, Martin says

The acting Energy and Net Zero Secretary has announced £3.4 million of funding for 11 projects to help develop hydrogen technology.

Katrine Bussey
Thursday 01 May 2025 16:33 BST
Gillian Martin said hydrogen technology could be ‘critical’ in helping Scotland reach net zero (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hydrogen technology could be “critical” in Scotland’s efforts to reach net zero by 2045, acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin has said.

Ms Martin said hydrogen – which could provide an alternative energy source to traditional fossil fuels – is “one of Scotland’s greatest industrial opportunities” since the discovery of North Sea oil and gas.

To help the sector, she announced 11 projects will share £3.4 million of Scottish Government funding.

This will help develop green hydrogen production, improve the hydrogen supply chain and enhance the storage and transport infrastructure for the fuel.

Speaking at Holyrood, she said: “Hydrogen stands as a critical pillar of Scotland’s route to net zero by 2045, but also, alongside the development of our offshore wind capacity, as one of Scotland’s greatest industrial opportunities since the discovery of oil and gas in the North Sea.”

Speaking about how the oil and gas sector had “powered our economy for generations”, Ms Martin added that ministers are determined no community will be “left behind as we move away from burning fossil fuels towards a low carbon energy system”.

She added: “We are working to build a hydrogen economy in which the benefits of our energy transition are shared, and which harnesses the full potential of our skilled people, our world-class industries, and our natural resources.”

The funding comes after the Scottish Government invited projects to apply for financial assistance, with awards being made to 11 of the 18 schemes that were initially shortlisted.

Schemes from the Shetland Islands to Dumfries and Galloway are now set to benefit from the cash.

