Scheffler pulls away to win PGA Championship for third major title

Via AP news wire
Monday 19 May 2025 04:06 BST

Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. has won the PGA Championship for his third major title.

Scheffler won by five shots at the competition in Charlotte, North Carolina, that was a nail-biter until the final hour.

Jon Rahm of Spain made a furious charge and tied Scheffler for the lead on the back nine. But then golf’s No. 1 player was mistake-free and left the blunders to everyone else.

Scheffler shot a 71 and picked up the Wanamaker Trophy. The win puts him halfway home to the career Grand Slam and leaves no doubt about his status in the game.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by Associated Press photo editors.

