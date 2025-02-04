Labour aims to tackle digital exclusion through plan for technology

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish Labour will look to tackle digital exclusion in a technology plan to be unveiled on Tuesday.

Party leader Anas Sarwar has said the plan will aim to “ensure that no-one is left behind” after figures released in December showed the gap in internet access between the richest and poorest in Scotland.

According to the Scottish Household Survey, just 3.7% of those in the most affluent areas of the country had no internet access, compared to 13.4% in the most deprived.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the paper, which will precede a number of roundtables hosted by the party with the tech industry, Mr Sarwar said: “Technology has the power to transform our economy and our public services, but we need to ensure that no-one is left behind.

“The SNP has failed to tackle digital exclusion in Scotland, meaning communities across the country are at risk of missing out on the opportunities technology can provide.

“Whether it’s removing the barriers preventing the most deprived communities from getting online or building infrastructure in rural Scotland, the SNP must ensure that everyone is connected.

“Scottish Labour is determined to put Scotland at the forefront of the digital revolution and ensure that everyone can benefit.”

Business Secretary Richard Lochhead said: “Reliable internet isn’t just a convenience – it increases access to public services and creates opportunities for people and businesses.

“So, while telecommunications legislation is reserved to the UK Government, the Scottish Government has been clear that we want to work with them to ensure that we can drive further progress in Scotland.

“That is why we have stepped in to deliver broadband programmes which have been backed by over £1 billion of publicly driven investment, delivering over one million faster connections in Scotland – and we have helped to bring 4G services to 55 rural communities across Scotland.”