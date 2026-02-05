Ban phones in schools to protect children from online dangers, parents urge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s Education Secretary must urgently ban phones in schools to protect children from online dangers such as viewing beheading videos, parents have urged.

The Smartphone Free Childhood (SFC) group is meeting Jenny Gilruth at Holyrood on Thursday to press for an immediate ban.

It claims Scotland is falling behind the rest of the world and cannot afford to wait before legislating for new restrictions.

Speaking outside Parliament ahead of the roundtable, Andy Williamson, of the SFC, said large numbers of children are witnessing disturbing content on social media, including beheading videos.

“Our message today is really simple,” he told the Press Association. “We want legislation to ban smartphones.

“Scotland is behind everywhere else in the world. It’s really important we safeguard children and provide learning environments where children can really thrive.”

Mr Williamson, from Edinburgh, said action is needed now to restrict smartphones, which he said are “genuinely dangerous devices”.

John McGill, a regional leader for the group in Dumfries and Galloway, said the current system where individual councils can decide whether to impose a mobile phone ban has created a “postcode lottery” for children’s safety.

Ms Gilruth has previously said the current guidance means head teachers “are already empowered to carry out mobile phone bans”.

Mr McGill said the “strength of feeling” for a ban at a national level has shifted.

He added: “I think there is a significant level of emotion in Scotland off the back of what is happening in the House of Lords, off the back of what’s happened in English schools, and I think parents are becoming wise, and teachers are becoming wise, to the harms of smartphones in our education system – it’s hurting children.”

Hannah Oertel, who founded the group Delay Smartphones, said phones are “the most addictive, distracting devices ever created”.

Asked if she has concerns about her own children, she said: “Yeah, absolutely and my own children have been exposed to things on other people’s phones.

“It’s something that affects everyone. This isn’t just something that happens in particular schools or particular areas.

“This is on every child’s phone. It’s very, very difficult to set up a phone to be really safe for children.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Pam Gosal, who is sponsoring the roundtable at Parliament, said the Scottish Government must listen to parents and experts.

“We already know and have heard many times that mobile phones affect children in different ways,” she told PA.

“There could be mental health issues, there could be behavioural issues – and we know there is a lot of violence in our schools.

“Children need to be safeguarded.

“The Scottish Government needs to listen to these experts and ban mobile phones in schools.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.