For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Los Angeles judge has ordered former Scrubs producer Eric Weinberg to stand trial for charges of rape and sexual assault yesterday – some two years after his arrest.

Weinberg, 63, is facing 28 counts of rape and sexual assault, for which he would be given multiple life sentences if found guilty.

The ex Hollywood exec is also the defendant of multiple civil lawsuits, after two women took action in 2022 seeking general and punitive damages after alleging he assaulted them three years prior.

He has been in jail since October 2022, after a judge revoked his bail from his initial arrests in July earlier that year.

Nine women gave testimony to LA Judge Charlaine Olmedo in a preliminary hearing spanning the course of two weeks from April to May this year.

Variety reports the women told very similar stories of meeting Mr Weinberg in his home for a photoshoot, before he allegedly started groping himself or asked them to remove their clothing.

One alleged victim claims he asked her to leave a voicemail after assaulting her, encouraging another women to go to one of his photoshoots.

She also said she now has nightmares of Mr Weinberg standing over her.

Four other counts were dismissed yesterday (21 May), after Judge Olmedo ruled three fell outside the statute of limitations and the other lacked evidence.

The remaining 28 counts will go to trial, and are alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2019.

Mr Weinberg is best known for his work on the hit comedy show 'Scrubs', which ran from 2001 to 2010, which was nominated for five Emmy Awards during his time there.

An arraignment date has been set for 4 June, but a trial date has yet to be fixed.